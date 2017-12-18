Bell V-280 Valor takes first flight

On Dec. 18., Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. (Ft. Worth, TX) announced that its V-280 Valor has achieved first flight. The V-280 Valor is a next-generation tiltrotor that is designed to provide unmatched agility, speed, range and payload capabilities at an affordable cost. This milestone represents exceptional progress on the V-280 development program and brings Bell Helicopter one step closer to creating the next generation of vertical lift aircraft for the U.S. military.

“This is an exciting time for Bell Helicopter, and I could not be more proud of the progress we have made with first flight of the Bell V-280,” says Mitch Snyder, President & CEO for Bell Helicopter. “First flight demonstrates our commitment to supporting Department of Defense leadership’s modernization priorities and acquisition reform initiatives. The Valor is designed to revolutionize vertical lie for the U.S. Army and represents a transformational aircraft for all the challenging missions our armed forces are asked to undertake.

“We are thrilled to share in this success of the V-280 first flight with Team Valor,” added Snyder. “The V-280 intends to completely transform what is possible for the military when it comes to battle planning and forward operations.”

Its design and fabrication leverages not only Bell Helicopter’s decades of tiltrotor experience, but also its expertise in composites. Carbon fiber-reinforced composites are used in the wing, fuselage and tail. Wing skins and ribs are reportedly adhesively bonded together and the traditional skin-stringer construction is replaced with Large Cell Carbon Core technology, reducing costs by over 30% vs. a V-22 wing scaled down to the same size.

The Bell V-280 Valor is postured to provide the U.S. Army with the highest levels of maturity and technical readiness. The aircraft is designed to provide the best value in procurement, operations and support, and force structure, while delivering desired leap-ahead performance capabilities with increased maintainability, reliability and affordability to the DoD. With twice the speed and range of conventional helicopters, the Valor is designed to offer maneuver commanders unmatched operational agility to self-deploy and perform a multitude of vertical lift missions currently unachievable in one aircraft. The Bell V-280 is a combat force multiplier with superior performance, payload, survivability, and reliability to give the warfighter the decisive advantage.