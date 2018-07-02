Bell Boeing awarded multiyear V-22 production contract

The Bell Boeing Joint Program Office (Amarillo, TX, US) announced July 2 it has been awarded $4 billion for modification of a previously awarded V-22 tiltrotor aircraft advance acquisition contract to a fixed-price-incentive-fee multiyear contract. This contract provides for the manufacture and delivery of 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy; 14 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps; one CV-22B for the Air Force; and four MV-22B aircraft for the government of Japan.

“Bell Boeing is pleased to extend production of the V-22, supporting our warfighters with one of the most versatile and in-demand platforms in the US arsenal,” says Chris Gehler, Bell vice president for the V-22 Program. “This multiyear production contract provides program production stability through at least 2024.”

The US Navy will use its new CMV-22B for transporting personnel and cargo from shore to aircraft carriers, eventually replacing the C-2 Greyhound, which has been in service since the mid-1960s.