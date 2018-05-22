AWEA releases US Wind Industry Annual Market Report

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA, Washington, DC, US) announced May 17 that its US Wind Industry Annual Market Report, year ending 2017 is available for download. The report covers industry trends, market rankings, and sector activity. This year’s report includes:

A map of wind project installations in 2017

A review of partial repowering activity

State wind power rankings

2017 wind generation shares in each RTO/ISO

A map of completed and under development transmission lines