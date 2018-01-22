AVK invites submissions for innovation award

The AVK (Industrievereinigung Verstärkte Kunststoffe e.V., or Federation of Reinforced Plastics, Frankfurt, Germany) is inviting submissions for the prestigious AVK Innovation Award 2018 in the field of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP)/Composites in the following three categories:

Innovative products/components or applications

Innovative procedures/processes

Research and science

The Innovation Awards aims to promote the development of new products/components and applications using fiber reinforced plastics as well as new procedures and processes for manufacturing these products. "Sustainability" is an very important aspect of each submission considered by the judges. A further award will also be presented to universities and institutes for outstanding work in the area of scientific research.

The AVK Innovation Award aims to recognize both the innovations as well as the people and companies/institutions responsible for them, with the goal of raising public awareness of the achievements of the sector as a whole.

The award ceremony will take place during the 4th International Composites Congress (ICC), November 5-6, 2018 in Stuttgart in conjunction with the COMPOSITES EUROPE Trade Fair, November 6-8, 2018.

The closing date for submission of documents is April 13, 2018. Further information and the application forms are available here: http://avk-tv.de/innovationaward.php.

Please send your application to: innovation@avk-tv.de.

