Avero's 3D-printed commuter bike supported by Hexcel carbon fiber

On June 4, Hexcel Corporation (Stamford, CT, US) congratulated Arevo (Santa Clara, CA, US) for producing the world’s first true 3D-printed commuter bike using Hexcel carbon fiber.

Avero is using the bike to demonstrate the potential of the technology, which will be used to produce strong, lightweight parts for applications where designers want to make carbon fiber parts but are hesitant due to the high cost and labor.

Arevo CEO Jim Miller says, “It was great to have Hexcel — a leader in advanced carbon fiber — join this project with us. With companies like Hexcel as partners, we are certain that we have the technology, team and tools in place to commercialize our software and fabrication process to build high strength parts that the manufacturing industry hasn’t been able to conceive and construct before.”

Arevo recently secured financing to build on the full-scale commercialization of its technology across a diverse set of industries such as aerospace, defense, transportation, automotive, consumer electronics, sporting goods, medical, and oil and gas.