SPE ACCE opens scholarships, calls for poster abstracts

The organizing committee for the SPE Automotive Composites Conference & Expo (ACCE, Troy, MI, US) invites graduate, undergraduate, and community college students to submit applications for three SPE ACCE scholarships and an additional award from the endowed scholarship funded in honor of the late Dr. Jackie Rehkopf, a long-time SPE ACCE volunteer and automotive composites expert. Applications are due April 1, 2018 and winners will be announced prior to the 2018 SPE ACCE event, Sept. 5- 7, 2018 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

The three ACCE scholarships are $2,000 USD each. Two of the scholarships (given annually since 2017) are for full-time graduate students, anywhere in the world, who are pursuing degrees in Polymer Science, Composites, Plastics or a related engineering discipline. A third ACCE scholarship is available for a graduate or junior or senior undergraduate student pursuing similar academic programs at a university or college in Michigan. In addition to a letter of recommendation from an advisor or mentor (and other SPE foundation requirements), students must provide a two-page essay explaining how their planned work will benefit polymer composites usage in the automotive or other ground-transportation industry. Winning students are required to submit a formal paper on their research by June the following year and are expected to present their results in person at the next year’s SPE ACCE conference, Sept. 4 – 6, 2019.

The Dr. Jackie Rehkopf endowed scholarship ($5,000 USD) will be awarded to undergraduate or graduate students studying engineering or science with plans to work in the field of transportation composites. If there are no qualified graduate applicants, two $2,500 USD awards may be awarded to suitable undergraduate applicants. As with the ACCE scholarships, a letter of recommendation from the student’s advisor/mentor (in addition to other SPE Foundation requirements) and a two-page essay is required showing planned work and how it benefits composites usage in the automotive or other ground-transportation industry. Work supported by the scholarship must be formally presented at an SPE technical conference like the ACCE or published in an SPE technical journal.

Applications for ACCE, Rehkopf, and many other SPE scholarships are on the SPE Foundation website at www.4spe.org/Foundation. Deadline for submission is April 1, 2018.

For more information on the ACCE and Dr. Jackie Rehkopf Scholarships, contact:

Dr. Ian Swentek, Hexion, +1 519-562-9158, ian.swentek@hexion.com

Dr. David Jack, Baylor University, +1 254-710-3347, david_jack@baylor.edu

In addition, the organizing committee invites students to submit abstracts on innovative composites technologies, for automotive and ground transportation, for its 10th annual student poster scholarship competition. The competition will be held during the ACCE at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Sept. 5-7. Judges who are industry experts, SPE board members, and members of the media will review all posters with student authors on the first day of the conference, Sept. 5. First-, second-, and third-place awards will be presented to winners in graduate, undergraduate and high school categories during a special ceremony after lunch on the event’s second day, Sept.6.

Students interested in participating in the scholarship competition should contact Dr. Uday Vaidya, ACCE student poster competition chair as well as chief technology officer, Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) and professor and governor’s chair – Advanced Composites Manufacturing at University of Tennessee-Knoxville via acceposters@speautomotive.com.

Abstracts are due by June 30, 2018. Digital copies of posters are due by Aug. 20, 2018 for preview by judges. Students will need to bring printed copies of their posters to the conference, which they can attend free of charge. All students in the competition will also receive a partial travel stipend and a shared hotel room provided by SPE, as well as free student membership in SPE. Large multi-poster panels and push pins for displaying the posters in the Student Poster Display area will be provided. The show also provides excellent networking opportunities for those close to graduating who are starting to look for a job.

The poster template is online via speautomotive.com/acce-forms.

Poster topics may include subjects such as:

Automotive Composites

Composites and lightweight materials for trucks

Bio-composites

Nanocomposites

Glass, carbon, and hybrid fibers

Thermoset and thermoplastic technologies

Recycling and green technologies

Multi-materials

Joining technologies

Modeling and analysis of lightweight materials

CAFE standards and mandates

Cost-effective manufacturing

Use of advanced materials in innovative applications

Virtual prototyping and design

Microstructure, failure and fracture

Failure envelopes and theories

Additive manufacturing of composite

Students and their posters are ranked according to the following criteria: