ASTM International Symposium calls for papers

W. Conshohocken, PA, US, March 28, 2018 — Papers are invited for the ASTM International Symposium on Structural Integrity of Additive Manufactured Parts, Nov. 7-8. The symposium is sponsored by the ASTM International committees on additive manufacturing technologies (F42), fatigue and fracture (E08), nondestructive testing (E07), as well as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the European Structural Integrity Society (ESIS). The symposium will be held in conjunction with the November standards development meetings of the committee on fatigue and fracture (E08).

To ensure the structural integrity of manufactured parts, there is a need for establishing process-structure-property-performance relationships, specifically as they pertain to fatigue and fracture behavior of these components and structures. The symposium is designed for professionals within the additive manufacturing community, including industrial, academic, government and regulatory representatives.

Paper topics for this symposium may include, but are not limited to:

Standards for additive manufacturing

Applicability of existing mechanical test methods to additive manufactured parts

Fatigue, fracture, tensile, wear, corrosion, creep behavior of components, fabricated using additive manufacturing

Effects of surface roughness, build orientation, heat treatment, size, shape, residual stress, etc.

Development of new test methods

Those interested in presenting at the symposium should submit a 250-300 word abstract using the online Abstract Submittal Form no later than May 25. The symposium chairmen will notify you via postal mail by June 22 of your paper’s acceptance for presentation at the symposium.

Registration questions can be directed to Tessa Sulkes (see below). For technical questions, contact symposium co-chairs Nima Shamsaei (shamasei@auburn.edu), Steve Daniewicz (srdaniewicz@eng.ua.edu), Nik Hrabe (nik.hrabe@nist.gov), Stefano Beretta (Stefano.beretta@polimi.it), Jess Waller (jess.m.waller@nasa.gov), or Mohsen Seifi (mseifi@astm.org).

For more information on this symposium, please visit http://www.astm.org/F42CFP2018.