AOC to be acquired by CVC Capital Partners

AOC (Collierville, TN, US) announced on May 2 that its parent company The Alpha Corporation has signed a definitive agreement with CVC Capital Partners Fund VI (Luxembourg City, Luxembourg) to be acquired.

AOC is a leading global producer of resin chemistries for composites and cast polymer applications. The company manufactures polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, colorant dispersions and specialty additives for customers manufacturing products used in the automotive, marine, corrosion, construction and infrastructure segments, among others. The company has production facilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Upon completion of the transaction, AOC, under the ownership of CVC, plans to work closely with Swiss-based Aliancys (Schaffhausen, Switzerland), a manufacturer of quality resins and a CVC portfolio company, to create a global leader in the industry. Aliancys’ products are sold to various composites end users in the automotive, building and construction, marine and relining/CIPP sectors.

Fred Norman, CEO of AOC, says, “AOC is excited about the partnership with CVC Capital Partners as the company moves forward on a new path to future growth that will allow AOC to better serve new and existing customers, strengthen our supply chain and create additional growth opportunities for our suppliers around the world. Aliancys has excellent customer relationships and represents a great strategic and complementary fit with AOC as a market leader in global resin chemistries.”

Steven Buyse, partner at CVC, says, “AOC is an outstanding business with an experienced management team and world class manufacturing facilities. We believe that its combination with Aliancys will create a robust global company with the diverse product mix and exceptional geographic reach to serve markets in every corner of the world. We look forward to working with both AOC and Aliancys and continue to develop high performance composite resins.”

Bert Bakker, CEO of Aliancys, says, “AOC’s business culture is very compatible with that of Aliancys, as they share our commitment to innovation, continuous improvement and customer focus. This is a winning combination for the industry.”