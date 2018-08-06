AOC and Aliancys join forces

AOC (Collierville, TN, US) and Aliancys (Schaffhausen, Switzerland) announced August 1 the official creation of a new combined company, which will be named AOC Aliancys. With this merger, the two companies join forces to form a global supplier of polyester and vinyl ester resins, gel coats, and other materials used in the composites industry.

The new company’s Americas’ headquarters is located in Collierville, TN, US and its Europe and Asia headquarters is in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Joe Salley, prior CEO of Milliken (Spartanburg, SC, US) and formerly operating partner at Arsenal Capital (New York, NY, US), will be the CEO of AOC Aliancys. Fred Norman, previously CEO of AOC, will serve as CEO for the Americas. Bert Bakker, previously CEO of Aliancys, will serve as the CEO for Europe and Asia.

An integration team, comprised of representatives from across the new organization, will lead the transition process.