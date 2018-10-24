American Magic announces Airbus as innovation partner in America's Cup bid

New York Yacht Club American Magic (New York, NY, US), the US Challenger for sailing’s 36th America’s Cup, set to be held in 2021, announced Oct. 23 that aerospace pioneer Airbus (Toulouse, France) is its innovation partner. As Official Innovation Partner, Airbus will allocate engineering resources and modeling expertise to assist in the design optimization of American Magic’s future AC75 racing boat– a brand new, cutting-edge, high-tech craft aiming to compete in sailing’s oldest and most coveted trophy.

Airbus will provide engineering support in areas such as simulation capabilities development, systems architecture design and testing, hydrodynamic calculation and optimization, boat control and instrumentation.

Jean Brice Dumont, executive vice president of Engineering at Airbus, noted that Airbus’ engineering know-how was also sought out by the US Defender in previous America’s Cup (2014-2017). Resulting benefits for Airbus have included improved wing tip design for the A350 and new instrumentation now currently used on all aircraft development.