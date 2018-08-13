ALMACO to hold pultrusion event in Brazil

The Latin American Composite Materials Association (ALMACO, São Paulo, Brazil) is holding “Pultrusion – Innovations, Solutions and Trends” on Aug. 23 at the Petrobras Research Center (CENPES), in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

“The objective of the meeting is to reinforce the benefits of using pultruded composites, to show their compliance with technical standards and to detail some global cases of applications similar to those that Petrobras needs," says Erika Bernardino, manager of ALMACO.



Lectures at ALMACO´s event will cover raw materials used in the manufacture of pultruded composites, including resins, reinforcements (glass and carbon fibers) and structural adhesives.