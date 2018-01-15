Airtech receives supplier award

Airtech International Inc.’s Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, CA, US) was awarded “Best Growth Partner 2017” by LM Wind Power (Kolding, Denmark) at the LM Wind Power Supplier Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 8.

This was one of only four awards given out during the Supplier Conference and signifies a major step forward in the partnership between LM Wind Power, the largest wind blade manufacturer in the world, and Airtech. Airtech’s expertise, manufacturing capabilities,quality and multi-location supply capabilities were recognized as being the best in the industry and were the main factors behind the significant growth in Airtech’s business with LM in 2017.

“It is an honor to receive such a prestigious award. I would like to personally thank the global Airtech team and LM for their hard work and effort towards making this partnership a seamless transition. I am very pleased to receive it on behalf of our team and accept it with much appreciation,” says Airtech’s market sector business manager Kevin Murtha.

LM Wind Power is the world's leading supplier of blades to the wind industry. By end of 2016, LM employed 8,178 people worldwide (not including contractors and trainees) in their blade manufacturing, service and support functions. Part of GE Renewable Energy, they are headquartered in Kolding, Denmark where they also have a Global Technology Center. Its global manufacturing footprint includes factories located on 4 continents in 9 countries: Canada, USA, Brazil, Spain, Poland, Denmark, India, China, and Turkey –on or close to all key markets for wind power to better serve their customers. They also recently broke ground on a new factory in France.