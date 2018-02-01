Airtech celebrates 45th anniversary in 2018

Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, CA, US) in 2018 is celebrating the 45th anniversary of company. Airtech will be celebrating all year at all of its worldwide locations. To celebrate the 45th anniversary, Airtech has created a custom logo that will be featured throughout 2018 and has planned company and family events through the year.

45 years ago, Airtech founder William “Bill” Dahlgren started the business with four people in San Bernardino, CA, US. Dahlgren is still very active in the family business.

The main goal of the business was to create a “one stop shop” and to manufacture vacuum bagging and composite tooling materials for the fiberglass and graphite parts industry.

The company has grown to more than 800 employees, manufacturing in five locations: Huntington Beach; Springfield, TN, US; Differdange, Luxembourg; Chadderton, UK; and Tianjin, China.

Airtech is still privately owned and operated and is a major player the global vacuum bagging market. Airtech president and CEO Jeff Dahlgren says, “From this humble beginning, we have grown into a world-class company and leaders in the field of composites. A special thank you to our loyal employees, customers and partners.”