Airtech Asia expands China presence

Airtech International Inc. (Huntington Beach, CA, US) reported on Dec. 20 that its Airtech Asia business unit has relocated to a bigger facility in the same city, Tianjin, China. This expansion will allow more office, warehouse and manufacturing space to support its growing customer base.

Airtech Advanced Materials Group is a global manufacturer and supplier of vacuum bagging and composite tooling materials. The new building is part of Airtech’s worldwide commitment to support the aerospace, wind power, automotive, marine and general composite industries. The new building has capacity of more than 300,000 ft2/27,800m2.

Mo Perwaiz, general manager of Airtech Asia, says, “Airtech is a customer-focused enterprise; we are expanding resources to secure our future together with our customers. The new site has room to grow for the next 20 years. The move will extend the capabilities of Airtech Advanced Materials Group's worldwide presence and is committed to better serve its customers worldwide."