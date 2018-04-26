Airbus Ultra Long Range A350 XWB performs first flight

Airbus (Toulouse, France) announced April 23 that the Ultra Long Range version of the A350 XWB, MSN 216, has successfully completed its first flight. The latest variant of the A350 XWB family of aircraft will be able to fly further than any other commercial airliner and will enter service with launch operator Singapore Airlines in the second half 2018.

The aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines has embarked on a short flight test program to certify the changes over the standard A350-900 that will extend its range capability to 9,700 nautical miles. These changes include a modified fuel system that increases fuel carrying capacity by 24,000L, without the need for additional fuel tanks. The test phase will also measure enhanced performance from aerodynamic improvements, including extended winglets.

With a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 280 tonnes, the Ultra Long Range A350 XWB is capable of flying over 20 hours non-stop, combining the highest levels of passenger and crew comfort with unbeatable economics for such distances.

Altogether, Singapore Airlines has ordered seven A350-900 Ultra Long Range aircraft, which it will use on non-stop flights between Singapore and the US, including the world’s longest commercial service between Singapore and New York.

The A350 XWB is an all new family of widebody long-haul airliners shaping the future of air travel. The A350 XWB features a carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into a 25% reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and lower maintenance costs.

At the end of March 2018, Airbus has recorded a total of 854 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide.