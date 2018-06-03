Airbus debuts A350 XWB Ultra Long Range airliner

Airbus (Toulouse, France) announced Feb. 28 the first ultra long range version of the A350 XWB has rolled out of the Airbus final assembly line in Toulouse. The latest variant of the A350 XWB family will be able to fly further than any other commercial airliner and will enter service with launch operator Singapore Airlines later this year.

Altogether, Singapore Airlines has ordered seven A350-900 Ultra Long Range aircraft, which it will use on non-stop flights between Singapore and the US, including the world’s longest commercial service between Singapore and New York.

Following completion of the airframe assembly, the first aircraft has now moved to an outdoor station where it will undergo extensive ground tests, prior to installation of its Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

The aircraft will then embark on a short flight test program to certify the changes over the standard A350-900 that will bring the additional range capability. These include a modified fuel system that increases fuel carrying capacity by 24,000 litres, without the need for additional fuel tanks. The test phase will also measure enhanced performance derived from aerodynamic improvements, including extended winglets.

With a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 280 tonnes, the A350 XWB Ultra Long Range is capable of flying up to 9,700 nautical miles or over 20 hours non-stop. The A350 XWB is an all new family of widebody long-haul airliners and features carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into new levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs.

To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 854 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide.