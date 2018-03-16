Airbus adjusts assembly rates for A380 and A400M

Airbus (Toulouse, France) confirmed March 7 the formal adjustment of production rates for its A380 and A400M programmes. The new plan, which was presented to the European Works Council, involves the production of six A380s per year starting from 2020 and eight A400Ms per year, also as of 2020.

The adjustment of the A380 production rate follows a recent order which provides visibility to the programme for the years to come. At a baseline of 6 deliveries per year, Airbus reportedly can produce the A380 in an industrial efficient way over the coming years.

On the A400M programme, production will be adjusted to eight units per year as of 2020, following production of fifteen A400M in 2018 and eleven units in 2019. This adjustment is based on discussions with the A400M Launch Customer Nations.