Airborne to supply TCP for vessel-to-shore concrete operations

Airborne Oil & Gas (The Hague, the Netherlands) announced April 30 it has been awarded the first pipe supply for Over Sea & Land Concrete (OSL, San Francisco, CA, US), a new company that manufactures and delivers concrete from marine vessels. Airborne’s thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) will be used to pump ready-mix concrete from vessel-based operations to land construction sites.

OSL represents the first major step change in the manufacturing and delivery of concrete in decades and reportedly their process offers advantages in costs, logistics, time to site delivery and a reduction in the carbon footprint compared to traditional means of concrete production and delivery.

Airborne Oil & Gas will provide multiple sections of pipe for vessel-based deployment to shore on the first of many OSL vessels. TCP makes for a low cost yet strong and robust flexible product with small MBR and fatigue resistance that well suits the OSL operations for vessel-to-shore pumping.