Agility launches new bus and truck systems for India featuring composite cylinders

Agility Fuel Solutions (Costa Mesa, CA, US), a global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, announced Aug. 29 at the Busworld India tradeshow in Bengaluru, India, that its clean energy storage and powertrain systems are being launched in the Indian market with a turnkey approach that includes design, manufacture, testing and aftermarket support, with the requisite local certifications and homologation.

In 2017, India’s Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved the use of Type 4 cylinders in the automotive sector, opening the Indian market to these lightweight gas cylinders which have been widely used in vehicles in Europe and North America over the past 20 years. Agility’s Type 4 cylinders are manufactured using carbon fiber composite and are 70% lighter than steel cylinders and offer superior safety with no corrosion or metal fatigue. This enables a fleet owner to have a bus that is up to 750 kg lighter than existing CNG buses with comparable fuel capacity.

Agility’s product offerings enable a range of up to 800 km on CNG for buses and in excess of 1,500 km for trucks. These CNG storage systems open up the possibility for the first time of using CNG for long-range intercity buses and trucks in India.