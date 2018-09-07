Agenda set for Carbon Fiber 2018 conference

The CompositesWorld’s Carbon Fiber 2018 conference will take place Dec. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla in La Jolla, CA, US.

Scott Francis
News Post: 9/7/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

The agenda has been announced for the CompositesWorld’s Carbon Fiber 2018 conference taking place Dec. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla in La Jolla, CA, US.

The conference offers a forum for discussing new developments and emerging industrial markets for carbon fiber and insights into applications in markets such as wind energy, marine, construction, aerospace and sporting goods. Discussions cover such topics as streamlining manufacturing costs and markets with potential for growth.

This year’s keynote presentation will be delivered by Brett Schneider, president of Global Fibers for Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US), and the full conference agenda has been posted.

In addition to the conference programming, there is an optional preconference seminar on Dec. 4 on “The Market for Thermoplastic CFRPs in Aerospace and Automotive Applications”given by Chris Red of Composites Forecasts and Consulting LLC (Mesa, AZ, US) and Mike Favaloro of CompositeTechs LLC (Amesbury, MA, US).  

For more information about the event or to register visit carbonfiberevent.com.

Editor Pick

Automated Preforming: Fill Gesellschaft

Fill automates preforming for 1-min cycle time overmolded thermoplastic automotive parts but supplies automation throughout aero- and autocomposites process chains.

News

Agenda set for Carbon Fiber 2018 conference

Acousti-Cap technology from Hexcel reduces noise in flight test

Coriolis Group acquires filament winding specialist MF TECH

Solvay awarded GA-ASI Supplier Excellence Award

Virgin Hyperloop One to open development and testing center in Spain