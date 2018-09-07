Agenda set for Carbon Fiber 2018 conference

The agenda has been announced for the CompositesWorld’s Carbon Fiber 2018 conference taking place Dec. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla in La Jolla, CA, US.

The conference offers a forum for discussing new developments and emerging industrial markets for carbon fiber and insights into applications in markets such as wind energy, marine, construction, aerospace and sporting goods. Discussions cover such topics as streamlining manufacturing costs and markets with potential for growth.

This year’s keynote presentation will be delivered by Brett Schneider, president of Global Fibers for Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US), and the full conference agenda has been posted.

In addition to the conference programming, there is an optional preconference seminar on Dec. 4 on “The Market for Thermoplastic CFRPs in Aerospace and Automotive Applications”given by Chris Red of Composites Forecasts and Consulting LLC (Mesa, AZ, US) and Mike Favaloro of CompositeTechs LLC (Amesbury, MA, US).

For more information about the event or to register visit carbonfiberevent.com.