Advances in Wind Energy workshop registration opens

Composites One (Arlington Heights, IL, US) and the Closed Mold Alliance, along with Magnum Venus Products (Knoxville, TN, US) and IACMI (Knoxville, TN, US) announced May 18 that registration is open for “Advances in Wind Energy,” a two-day workshop exploring advanced materials, manufacturing processes and repair techniques for wind energy applications. The event will be held June 5-6 at the National Wind Technology Center in Boulder, CO, US.

“Of the live demos and educational workshops that we’ve presented the past few years, those focused on the wind industry have consistently drawn large crowds,” says Composites One director of marketing communications, Marcy Offner. “Each session has been totally different, enabling us to cover a wide variety of topics pertinent to the rapidly growing wind energy workforce.”

The workshop will include:

Live demonstrations of Light RTM for building a nacelle and the vacuum infusion process

Insights into the market drivers affecting the industry

Information about the latest advancements in tapes, coatings and high-temperature tooling

Advice for selecting core materials for blade laminates

An overview of thermoplastics tooling, processing and manufacturing automation

Exploration of damage repair techniques for composite structures

Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the National Wind Technology Center, which occupies a 305-acre site at the base of the Rocky Mountain foothills. Diverse wind patterns –occasionally exceeding 100 miles an hour – make the location ideal for testing the reliability and performance of wind turbines.

Hands-on demos and presentations at “Advances in Wind Energy” will be led by subject matter experts from Composites One and the Closed Mold Alliance, a resource dedicated to helping manufacturers make a successful conversion to closed mold and other advanced processes, and IACMI. Along with Composites One, the Closed Mold Alliance founding members include Magnum Venus Products and RTM North Ltd. (Vonastra, ON, Canada).

Also, on-hand to lead sessions and answer attendee questions will be suppliers adept in wind energy materials and processes. They include 3A (Colfax, NC, US), 3M (St. Paul, MN, US), Abaris (Reno, NV, US), Airtech Advanced Materials Group (Huntington Beach, CA, US), Chem-Trend (Howell, MI, US), Chomarat (Le Cheylard, France), Mankiewicz (Hamburg, Germany), Olympus (Waltham, MA, US), Oribi (Commerce City, CO, US), Polynt Composites USA Inc. (Carpentersville, IL, US), PRO-SET (Bay City, MI, US), SikaAxson (Madison Heights, MI, US) and Vectorply (Phenix City, AL, US).

Registration information is available at www.advancesinwindenergy.eventbrite.com.