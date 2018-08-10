ACMA announces winners of 2018 Membership Awards

The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA, Washington, DC, US) announced on Aug 9. the winners of the 2018 ACMA Membership Awards, sponsored by Johns Manville (Denver, CO, US) and North American Composites (Lino Lakes, MN, US).

Each year, ACMA provides a platform for its members to be honored for their work to develop and grow critical markets, advocate for composites and help make others in the industry successful.

"Our industry depends on the selfless dedication of outstanding individuals who have gone above and beyond for years to help ACMA grow the industry," says Tom Dobbins, ACMA President & CEO. "Without these leaders, our association and the composites industry at large would not be where it is today."

This year's winners are:

Lifetime Achievement Award: William Seemann, president, Seemann Composites (Gulfport, MS, US)

Hall of Fame Award, Awarded Posthumously: Jeff Craney, former president, Crane Composites (Channahon, IL, US)

Hall of Fame Award: David Herzog, director of R&D, Interplastic Corporation (St. Paul, MN, US)

Outstanding Volunteer Award: Trevor Gundberg, director of Composites Engineering, Vectorply Corporation (Phenix City, AL, US)

"In an industry that, since its inception, has faced an uphill battle to remain viable and compete against mainstream materials, it is incredibly important for ACMA to recognize individuals who have dedicated countless hours to ensure composites businesses have what they need to prosper," says Mike Gordon, President of Gordon Development LLC (Montrose, CO, US), and co-chair of the ACMA Awards Committee.

"What is so special about our industry is that it never rests on its laurels," adds Gene Gregory, President of PRC Composites (Ontario, CA, US) and co-chair of the ACMA Awards Committee. "While we at ACMA are proud to recognize the decades of contributions this year's honorees have made to the association and the entire industry, their work is far from over."

ACMA will celebrate and recognize these influential leaders of the composites industry at ACMA's Membership Awards and Recognition Ceremony on Monday, October 15, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. during CAMX- The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) in Dallas, Texas. During the ceremony, ACMA will also announce the winner of its prestigious Chairman's Award.