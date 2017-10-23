ACMA announces recycling conference for 2018

The American Composites Manufacturers Assn. (ACMA) (Arlington, VA, US) has announced its first-ever Composites Recycling Conference. The conference, taking place April 10-12, 2018 in Knoxville, TN, US, will bring in experts from the U.S. and around the world to highlight the most relevant technology and business developments that are turning composites recycling into a reality.

“Over the past few years, our industry has made great strides in composites recycling, including greater awareness, product development and industry collaboration,” says Tom Dobbins, president & CEO of ACMA. “This conference will allow professionals in our industry to discover the full picture of what’s happening in composites recycling today and get a glimpse at what’s next including opportunities to reduce costs and develop recycled composite products.”

ACMA is helping lead the way in composites recycling. Last month, the association and IACMI-The Composites Institute (Oak Ridge, TN, US) officially began a project to develop a robust and scalable methodology that could result in a real business case for composites recycling. The conference will feature an update on that project, as well as sessions on recycling best practices, the state of the art in composite recycling technology and standards for composites recycling. The conference will also feature opportunities to see the latest recycled composite products.

ACMA is accepting submissions for presentations for the conference until November 17. Presentations can be either on a technical research paper, or can be a presentation based on case studies, best practices, trends, etc. Requested topics include:

Incentive for recycling and waste reduction -- cost/benefits/regulation

Avoiding Scrap -- waste reduction techniques and processes

Recycling Technology

Standards for Recycled Composite Materials

Recycled Composite Products

All submissions will be reviewed by industry representatives and the chosen speakers will be notified by mid-December. Questions regarding abstracts can be submitted to Christie

McCabe. Registration for the conference will open early-December 2017. Visit https://s1.goeshow.com/acma/RecyclingConf/ereg346937.cfm?clear for additional information, including conference agenda, exhibitor and sponsorship information.