ACIC 2019 issues call for papers

The 9th international conference on advanced composites in construction, ACIC 2019, will take place on 3-5 September 2019 at the University of Birmingham, UK, and abstracts are invited to be submitted on relevant subjects.

ACIC unites researchers and practicing engineers,​ ​asset managers and representatives of regulatory bodies, focusing on topics within the construction industry which highlight the use of fibre reinforced polymer (FRP) composite materials in new and existing all-FRP structures as well as strengthening, refurbishment and reinforcement applications in traditional infrastructure.

Technical presentations provide an opportunity to impart research and knowledge on materials and products, cutting-edge applications, design protocol, case studies and statistical analysis, and all submissions are reviewed by a committee of experts.

Prospective participants are invited to submit a short abstract, to include the contact details of the corresponding author and affiliation of co-authors, via the online form at ​acic-conference.com/call-for-papers​ by 9th November 2018.

Proposed sessions for the conference will include, but are not limited to:

Strengthening of concrete and masonry structures

Strengthening of metallic and timber structures

Internal reinforcement and prestressing

Wholly polymeric structures

FRP Materials and systems

Long term performance and durability

Damage mechanics and failure criteria

Analysis and design

Inspection and monitoring

“ACIC always promotes a stimulating exchange of scientific and technical information on the use of advanced composites in construction and we fully expect the 2019 edition to deliver as in previous years,” says Sue Keighley, conferences manager at NetComposites. “We’re also pleased to announce the return of the Early Career Researcher poster competition which is designed to stimulate the next generation of structural engineers to showcase their research.”