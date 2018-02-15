A. Schulman to be acquired by LyondellBasell in $2.25 billion deal

LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, and A. Schulman Inc., a leading global supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and powders, announced Feb. 15 that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which LyondellBasell will acquire A. Schulman for a total consideration of $2.25 billion. The acquisition builds upon LyondellBasell's existing platform in this space to create a premier Advanced Polymer Solutions business with broad geographic reach, leading technologies and a diverse product portfolio.

"The acquisition of A. Schulman is a natural extension of our current platform. This combination will allow us to provide our customers with a wider range of innovative solutions while adding the ability to serve high-growth end markets beyond the automotive sector, such as packaging and consumer products, electronics and appliances, building and construction, and agriculture," says Bob Patel, chief executive officer of LyondellBasell.

Joseph M. Gingo, chairman, president and chief executive officer of A. Schulman, Inc. says, "We are delighted to join forces with LyondellBasell, an industry leader we have admired for many years. LyondellBasell not only shares our commitment to meeting customers' demanding requirements, but with its scale and resources, the combined business will be better positioned to address a broader range of customer needs by integrating across applications and offering customers a wider range of solutions in attractive and growing markets."