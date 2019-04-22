4M Carbon Fiber engages Lincoln International for acquisition program

4M Carbon Fiber Corporation (Knoxville, Tenn., U.S.) on April 22 announced it has engaged Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, to assist the company in raising capital and in executing an acquisition program which could involve one or more possible transactions. 4M says it intends to leverage the value of its disruptive carbon fiber technology – a modernized fiber oxidation process that the company claims improves upon the traditional method.

The first step for 4M’s acquisition plans is to secure funding for the acquisition of a synergistic downstream carbon fiber user which will accelerate 4M’s valuation as it progresses toward a public listing.

“The engagement of Lincoln International is a vital step in 4M’s plans to grow and leverage the value of its carbon fiber technology,” says Paresh Chari, co-chairman of 4M. “With Lincoln’s advisory help, 4M will raise capital and execute its acquisition and integration plan.”

Lincoln's team, led by managing director Jeffrey Corum, will work closely with 4M’s management on all aspects of the transaction process.