4M Carbon Fiber engages Lincoln International for acquisition program

The first step for 4M’s acquisition plans is to secure funding for the acquisition of a synergistic downstream carbon fiber user.

Scott Francis
News Post: 4/22/2019

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

4M Carbon Fiber Corporation (Knoxville, Tenn., U.S.) on April 22 announced it has engaged Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, to assist the company in raising capital and in executing an acquisition program which could involve one or more possible transactions. 4M says it intends to leverage the value of its disruptive carbon fiber technology – a modernized fiber oxidation process that the company claims improves upon the traditional method.

The first step for 4M’s acquisition plans is to secure funding for the acquisition of a synergistic downstream carbon fiber user which will accelerate 4M’s valuation as it progresses toward a public listing.

“The engagement of Lincoln International is a vital step in 4M’s plans to grow and leverage the value of its carbon fiber technology,” says Paresh Chari, co-chairman of 4M. “With Lincoln’s advisory help, 4M will raise capital and execute its acquisition and integration plan.” 

Lincoln's team, led by managing director Jeffrey Corum, will work closely with 4M’s management on all aspects of the transaction process.

Editor Pick

Broetje-Automation enlarges AFP portfolio for serial composite production

The STAXX product line of automated fiber placement (AFP) machining centers is designed for both thermoplastic and thermoset composite applications.

News

CSP VICTALL partners with JMC on first composite pickup box in China

LM Wind Power manufactures longest wind turbine blade

4M Carbon Fiber engages Lincoln International for acquisition program

INEOS Styrolution to build production site for StyLight thermoplastic composite

NCAMP releases first additive manufacturing qualification program