3A Composites balsa core material selected by US Navy

3A Composites Core Materials (Sins, Switzerland) announced Oct. 11 it has received ABS Certification for its BALTEK SB balsa core and the product has been selected for use by the US Navy.

The balsa core material has continuously been ABS-approved for more than 20 years. 3A Composites Core Materials was the only ABS-approved balsa wood core supplier in the mid-2000’s when Northrop Grumman (Falls Church, VA, US) selected a core material supplier for the DDX (USS Zumwalt, DDG 1000) − an ABS-classed ship design and build for the US Navy. BALTEK SB balsa core is currently the only balsa core material approved for the US Navy shipbuilding programs.