Web Industries' Vermont-based plant earns Nadcap accreditation

The Middlesex, VT, US production facility of Web Industries Inc.’s (Marlborough, MA, US) Aerospace market team announced Jan. 16 it has earned accreditation from Nadcap (the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) covering the facility’s composite cutting and kitting operations. The official certification for Web Middlesex is to the requirements of AC7118 Rev F and was granted in November of 2018.

The Middlesex facility joins the company’s Denton, TX, US, and Suwanee, GA, US plants in earning Nacap approval. With the accrediting of the Middlesex plant, Web Industries has now standardized its quality management systems across the company’s three ply cutting manufacturing sites. The Nadcap certifications remain in effect for a year. The three facilities will undergo an annual audit to maintain their certification.

Nadcap is an industry-managed assessment organization that establishes standards and conducts audits of aerospace industry suppliers. The official certification for Web Middlesex is to the requirements of AC7118 Rev F.

“This achievement sends a clear signal to our customers that Web Industries is a world-class aerospace manufacturing supplier,” says Brad Bacon, quality manager for Web Industries’ composite cutting and kitting operations. “We are committed to ensuring compliance with our customers’ composite ply cutting and kitting requirements.”