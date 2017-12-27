The Composites Fabricating Index returns to near calendar-year average

Composites Fabricating Index shows slower but still strong growth

The Composites Fabricating Index reading for November fell from the prior month. However, the November reading was comparable to readings from the first-half of the year and the year-to-date average reading.

New Orders fall, taking Backlogs with them

The New Orders number fell more sharply than that for the Production subindex in November, which may have contributed, in part, to the exceptional change in the Backlogs index, which moved nearly 9 points in one month to end just above 50.0.