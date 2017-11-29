Composites Fabricating Index smashes old record

Composites Fabricating Index shows industry on record-setting run

The Composites Fabricating Index is on track to register readings high enough to make 2017 its best year since the Index data has been recorded, edging out the records set in 2014.

New Orders and Production readings continue to climb

Readings for New Orders established a new high going back to the inception of the survey while Production tied its all-time high reading, which has been reached only twice before. Both of these record readings occurred this year.