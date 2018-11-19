Video: University of MI Solar Car

The project was sponsored by Teijin, which supplied carbon fiber and aramid materials for the vehicle.

CAMX 2018 had no shortage of eye candy for those amazed by sleek, lightweight vehicles. From Formula One cars to sports cars to bobsleds, there were plenty of fun composite applications on display. CW had the opportunity to interview members of the University of MI solar car team during the show. The project was sponsored by Teijin (Tokyo, Japan), which supplied carbon fiber and aramid materials for the vehicle. The car took second place in the American Solar Challenge and the team has its sites set on the World Solar Challenge in 2019.