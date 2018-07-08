Surfacing Film Incorporates LSP Into One Ready-to-Use Film

Lightning can create serious risks to the structural integrity of the aircraft and to the safety of its passengers. That’s where lightning strike protection comes in.

Available in lightning strike configurations, surfacing films such as LOCTITE EA 9845 LC Aero provide the required protection and were designed for ease of use and improved productivity.

According to the FAA, a commercial aircraft is on average struck by lightning once a year. With the growing use of composites in place of metal for major aircraft structures, lighting strike protection (LSP) is a critical requirement. Lightning can create serious risks to the structural integrity of the aircraft and to the safety of its passengers. Lightning strike protection is required to provide an effective means of safely dissipating the energy when a strike occurs.

The film integrates the adhesive layer and copper or aluminum mesh into one, ready-to-use film that can be applied to virtually all composite external components. Manufacturers can waste less time on production, reduce the number of materials and steps needed, and minimize