New Products: September 2018
CW’s monthly roundup of new products for the composites industry – this month has seen innovations from Asahi Kasei, BASF, DuPont, FlexDrill CNC, Greene Tweed, Laserline, Moldex3D, Royal DSM, SAERTEX and Synova.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
This month’s innovations include:
- FlexDrill CNC’s TRD family of vertical machining centers
- Synova’s 5-axis Laser Microjet precision machining system for ceramic-matrix composites
- A new PFA composite from Greene Tweed
- DuPont’s second generation of In-Mold Electronic (IME) materials
- Laserline’s modular direct diode laser technology for tape replacement applications
- The latest Moldex3D version
- Asahi Kasei’s Thermylene P11
- A new carbon fiber filament for 3D printing from Royal DSM
- A new particle foam based on polyethersulfone from BASF
- New fireproof products from SAERTEX