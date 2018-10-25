New Products: October 2018
CW’s monthly roundup of new products for the composites industry – this month has seen innovations from Hennecke, Park Electrochemical Corp., BriskHeat, Verisurf, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Techsil, Evonik, Airtech and Roth.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
This month’s innovations include:
- Hennecke’s second generation STREAMLINE metering machine
- New prepreg material from Park Electrochemical Corp. designed for advanced radome systems
- BriskHeat’s new PID temperature control panel
- A software update from Verisurf
- SumikaExcel 5003P, a PES additive from Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. that boosts resistance to fracture and micro-cracking in epoxy composites
- A clear, epoxy adhesive for composite substrates from Techsil
- Evonik’s VISIOMER GLYFOMA low-odor reactive diluent
- New high temperature vacuum bagging materials for thermoplastic molding from Airtech
- Roth’s new robot filament winding machines