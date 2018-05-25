New Products: May 2018
CW’s monthly roundup of new products for the composites industry.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
This month’s innovations include:
- Starrett’s force testing solution line
- Additive manufacturing factory floor solutions from Stratasys
- Saertex’s glass-fiber reinforcement material for wind-turbine rotor blades
- Light and tough thermoplastic compounds from RTP Company
- 3M glass bubbles for auto industry molded composites
- Solvay’s FusePly aerospace composite bonding technology
- New additive manufacturing filaments from SABIC