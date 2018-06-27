New Products: June 2018
CW’s monthly roundup of new products for the composites industry – this month has seen innovations from Anaglyph, KraussMaffei, Hexagon and Hypertherm.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
This month’s innovations include:
- A fully automated wetmolding system from KraussMaffei
- Hypertherm’s Robotmaster V7 offering CAD/CAM integration
- New high-performance pipes for oil and gas industry from KraussMaffei
- The Leica RT360 3D laser scanner from Hexagon
- Anaglyph’s Laminate Tools Version 4.8