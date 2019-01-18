New Products: January 2019

CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from AnalySwift, BriskHeat, Granta Design, JETCAM, Kordsa, Starrett and Thermwood.

Scott Francis
Blog Post: 1/18/2019

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.

Recent innovations include:

Related Stories

Surfacing Films Improve Safety, Appearance & Processing Time
IMTS 2018
Thinking Outside the Prepreg Box in Aerospace

AnalySwift’s academic partner program for composites simulation software

BriskHeat’s silicone heating blanket line

Granta Design updates for its materials information management software

JETCAM’s new software versions

Kordsa’s fast-cure prepreg targets automotive mass production

 

 

Starrett’s vision system for high-volume inspection

Thermwood’s new larger melt core for its LSAM systems

 

 

 

 

 

 