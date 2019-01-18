New Products: January 2019
CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from AnalySwift, BriskHeat, Granta Design, JETCAM, Kordsa, Starrett and Thermwood.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
Recent innovations include:
AnalySwift’s academic partner program for composites simulation software
BriskHeat’s silicone heating blanket line
Granta Design updates for its materials information management software
JETCAM’s new software versions
Kordsa’s fast-cure prepreg targets automotive mass production
Starrett’s vision system for high-volume inspection
Thermwood’s new larger melt core for its LSAM systems