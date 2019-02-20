New Products: February 2019
CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from BTG Labs, Entec, Epoxies Etc., Heatcon, Interplastic, Kent Pultrusion, L&L Special Furnace, PolyOne, Roth, Rucks Maschinenbau, SABIC and Stratasys.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
Recent innovations include:
- BTG Labs’ Surface Analyst XA
- Engineering Technology (Entec)’s revamp of its filament winding machinery lineup
- Epoxies, Etc.’s fast curing toughened epoxy
- Heatcon Composite Systems’s new composite repair technology
- Interplastic Corp. launches CIPP resin system
- Kent Pultrusion’s fully electric pultruder
- L&L Special Furnace Co.’s retort furnace for de-bindering ceramic composites
- PolyOne’s new thermoplastic EMI/RFI shielding formulations
- Roth Composite Machinery laboratory line’s minimal surface weight prepregs
- Rucks Maschinenbau’s continuous compression molding system for organosheet
- SABIC’s STADECK panels
- Stratasys’ design-to-3D printing process software