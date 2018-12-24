New Products: December 2018
CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past couple of months have seen innovations from Airtech, Cincinnati Inc., Composites Evolution, Evonik, Finepart, Granta, Gurit, Huber, Hyosung, Owens Corning, Park Aerospace, SAERTEX, Siemens, Thought3D and Victrex.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
Recent innovations include:
- Aerospace-grade carbon fiber from Hyosung
- Airtech carbon fiber prepregs
- Adhesive for composite 3D printing filament from Owens Corning and Thought3D
- Siemens’ additive manufacturing software tool to improve 3D printing accuracy
- Gurit’s Ampreg wet laminating products
- Huber’s thermally conductive additives for modified polymeric systems
- Granta’s CES Selector 2019
- Evonik’s anti-corrosion agent and flame retardant
- Park Aerospace’s epoxy, cyanate ester resins for advanced radome applications
- Victrex’sPEEK polymer for cryogenics
- Composites Evolution’s hybrid tooling prepregs
- Finepart’s waterjet system for precise, non-thermal cutting
- SAERTEX’s unidirectional fabric for for leaf springs