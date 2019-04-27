New Products: April 2019

CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Airtech, Broetje-Automation, Chromaflo Technologies, Holland Composites BV, Michelman, Nouryon, Petro Lube, PostProcess Technologies, Sicomin, Toray and Xenia.

Scott Francis
Blog Post: 4/27/2019

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.

Recent innovations include:

Featured Content

Cetim QSD design process for tailored blanks and parts using thermoplastic composite tapes and organosheet Design engineering of tailored preforms
automated spar forming Spar forming simplified
Danobat military transport plane Proving viability of dry fabrics, infusion for large aerostructures

 

 