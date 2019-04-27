New Products: April 2019
CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Airtech, Broetje-Automation, Chromaflo Technologies, Holland Composites BV, Michelman, Nouryon, Petro Lube, PostProcess Technologies, Sicomin, Toray and Xenia.
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
Recent innovations include:
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s HighFlow Marine glass and carbon fiber reinforcement fabrics
- Airtech’s high-stretch breather
- Broetje-Automation’s STAXX AFP product line for serial composite production
- Chromaflo Technologies’ black colorant for polyurethanes
- Holland Composites BV’s transparent wood composite
- Michelman’s Hydrosize Carbon fiber sizing solutions
- Nouryon’s new organic peroxide powder
- Petro Lube Inc.’s rhenus coolant for composites machining
- PostProcess Technologies’ new solution for SLA resin removal
- Sicomin’s MaxCore sandwich core
- Toray’s flexible PPS resin
- Xenia’s CF/PP thermoplastic composite compounds