New Products: April 2018

Automated testing of dial gauges, lever gauges and dial comparators: Optimar 100 with image processing by Mahr.

Vitralit UV 4802 is bendable and flexible and well suited to bond PEEK or TPU.

Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements provided by companies. This monthly roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.

This month has seen innovations from Airtech, Analyswift, Arkema, Ashland, Azco, BÜFA Composite Systems, Coastal Enterprises Jetcam, Mahr, Metrology, MultiMechanics, Panacol, Porcher Industries and Techsil.