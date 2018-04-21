Latest Science and Technology in Surface Finishing On Display at Sur/Fin

The Sur/Fin Manufacturing and Technology Trade Show and Conference will be held in Cleveland, June 4-6.

Leaders in all facets of manufacturing will be on hand at the National Association for Surface Finishing’s Sur/Fin Manufacturing and Technology Trade Show and Conference in Cleveland, June 4-6 to hear about the latest technology and science in the world of surface finishing.

The technical program features 83 presentations, including an automotive OEM panel discussion, offering attendees 42 hours of exposure to new and existing technology, and perhaps more importantly, access to the industry experts who are presenting.

“The opportunities for interaction are valuable for those looking to educate themselves on the latest trends in finishing or to assist in solving particular problems,” says Brad Durkin, chair of the NASF Technology Advisory Committee, which develops the technical tracks for Sur/Fin.

Nearly 100 submissions were received in response to the call for abstracts, and each was reviewed for best fit with an established session topic. The statistics for the abstracts accepted for Sur/Fin offer some exciting insights:

30 percent of the accepted abstracts are from companies that did not participate in the technology tracks last year.

63 percent of the accepted abstracts are from speakers/authors who did not make a presentation at Sur/Fin last year.

“This is a very exciting indicator that there will be many new perspectives and input into the technical program that should make it more interesting and informative for our audiences,” Durkin says.

This year’s Automotive track kicks off with Session 1, “Performance Solutions Impacting Today and the Future,” which represents a general overview of surface finishing topics, including electro-mobility, light materials use, fasteners, galvanic corrosion, use of trivalent chromium deposits and rectifier ripple impact on performance, as well as a perspective on how to assure consistent global quality in an OEM world.

The Advances in Surface Finishing (ASF) track always provides much information to attendees regarding new technology. The NASF has defined an entire focus track on hard chromium developments, starting with Session 2, “Functional Chromium Technology,” which includes an overview talk on “Hard Chrome Plating in the Age of REACH—7 Years of Experience in Europe.”

Aerospace and Defense (A&D) sessions, although specifically focused on military or aircraft, are always a good draw at Sur/Fin. Session 7, “A&D Innovating Performance Advancements” covers topics including brush plating, ionic liquids, surface finishing for additively manufactured parts, coatings and alloys for durable turbine engines, and anti-erosion. An update of the U.S. Department of Defense’s cadmium and hexavalent chromium strategy and roadmap will also be presented.

Fabrication of parts from low-weight materials continues to grow, and Session 5, “Light Materials Treatments Optimizing Performance,” includes topics on processing titanium, magnesium and aluminum anodizing cast alloys; direct metallization of aluminum without the use of a zincate; and improvements in trivalent chromium passivation treatments.

“We expect many attendees will continue to make new acquaintances and renew existing connections with colleagues from North America as well as many other parts of the world,” says Durkin.

Visit nasfsurfin.com for information.