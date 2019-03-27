JEC World 2019: Boston Materials

Boston Materials announced its Carbon Supercomposite, a carbon fiber fabric that features milled carbon fibers magnetically aligned in the “z” direction to provide uncommon ply-to-ply strength.

Boston Materials (Bedford, Mass., U.S.) announced at JEC World 2019 the development of its Carbon Supercomposite, a carbon fiber fabric that features milled carbon fibers magnetically aligned in the “z” direction to provide uncommon ply-to-ply strength. Although Boston Materials is working with Sabic (Pittsfield, Mass., U.S.) to integrate Carbon Supercomposite with polyetherimide (PEI) and polycarbonate (PC), the fabric, says the company, is resin agnostic and compatible with any thermoset or thermoplastic resin matrix. Anvesh Gurijala, founder and CEO of Boston Materials, says Carbon Supercomposite can increase compressive toughness by as much as 300 percent and compressive strength by 35 percent compared to traditional prepreg systems. He said the company is initially targeting sporting goods and overmolding applications, but the material clearly has potential in a variety of end markets.