JEC World 2018: Exhibit previews
JEC World 2018 is next week, March 6-8 in Paris, France. CompositesWorld offers these previews of what some exhibitors will feature in their stands.
JEC World, the composites industry’s largest trade event, is next week, March 6-8 in Paris. If you are headed to the show, CompositesWorld has assembled a preview of some of the exhibits that you will find there. The below list was generated from pre-show material sent to CW as of March 1.
Previews:
- 3A Composites: Balsa, foam cores
- Aliancys: Resin systems
- Altair Engineering: CAD, simulation software
- Armacell: PET foam core materials
- A. Schulman: Resin systems, sheet molding compound
- Biteam: Preforming technology
- BYK: Coupling agents, additives
- Cevotec: Automated fiber layup systems
- CGTech: Machine programming software
- CG TEC/Refitech: Composite connectors, basalt tubes
- Chomarat: Thin ply fiber reinforcements
- COBRA: Composites fabrication services
- Composite Integration: Resin mixing, dispensing systems
- Cygnet-Teximp: Reverse roll coating machine
- DIAB: Core materials
- Dieffenbacher: Compression molding equipment, tailored blanks
- Dornier Composite Systems: Semi-finished products, thermoplastic tapes
- Econcore: Core materials
- Eisenmann: Ovens, furnaces
- Evonik Industries: Foam core materials
- Exel Composites: Laminates for infrastructure applications
- e-Xstream engineering: Design engineering, modeling software
- Granta Design: Materials database software
- Haydale: Graphene-enhanced prepregs
- Henkel: Adhesives, resin systems, films
- Hexcel: Carbon fiber, prepreg, resin systems, core materials, tooling materials
- Highland Composites: Composites fabrication services
- Huntsman Advanced Materials: Resin systems, adhesives
- Infiana/Fraunhofer: Manufacturing optimization solutions
- Karl Meyer: Fiber reinforcement systems
- KraussMaffei: Pultrusion, overmolding systems
- Krempel: Prepreg systems
- Michelman: Fiber sizing technology
- MIKROSAM: Filament winding and fiber placement automation systems
- NTPT: Thin ply fiber reinforcements, automation systems
- Phoseon Technology: UV LED curing systems
- Porcher Industries: Automated fiber placement systems
- RAMPF: Tooling board materials
- R-TECH Materials: Testing services
- Roth Composite Machinery: Prepreg, filament winding systems, organosheets
- Scott Bader: Resin systems, adhesives
- SGL Group: Carbon fiber, parts manufacturing services
- Sicomin: Epoxy systems
- Sigmatex: Fiber reinforcement systems
- Solvay: Resin systems, carbon fiber, prepreg
- Spheretex: Customizable carbon fiber textiles
- Technical Fibre Products: Nonwovens
- Teijin Group: Carbon fiber, thermoplastics, prepregs, processing equipment
- TenCate Advanced Composites: Prepregs, thermoplastics, preconsolidated sheets
- Tri-Mack Plastics Mfg.: Injection overmolding systems
- Williams Advanced Engineering: Novel composites fabrication systems
- Velox: Additives, hardeners, reinforcements, resin systems
- Zünd: Cutting tables