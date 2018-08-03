JEC World 2018, Day Two Video
CW shares highlights from the world’s largest composites industry trade show.
Blog Post: 3/8/2018
Scott Francis
CompositesWorld editor Jeff Sloan shares highlights from the second day of the JEC World 2018 composites industry trade show. Jeff shares some auto industry highlights, including some info on Continental Structural Plastics’ new carbon fiber pickup truck bed for the forthcoming 2019 GMC Sierra Denali. Stay tuned to the CW blog for more updates from Paris.