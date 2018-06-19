How to Get the Most Out of Your Trade Show Experience

Industry events like conferences and trade shows are a great way to learn and stay competitive. Get the most out of your trade show experience by planning ahead.

The educational benefits of trade shows and conferences can be endless but require a little extra effort and planning. Here's how to embrace continuous learning and get the most out of your trade show experience.

Keeping up with technology requires a dedication to education. That means taking a proactive approach to learning in all its various forms; online resources, training opportunities, and especially industry events like conferences and trade shows.

Leading up to any industry event, attendees and exhibitors alike have their time and attention dedicated to keeping up with business, leavening little time for anything else.

IMTS 2018, the International Manufacturing Technology Show, is the largest event dedicated to manufacturing in North America, and the leading source for new technology and ideas. With over 1.3M square feet of exhibitor space, there’s a lot to see and do.

So, what’s the number one way to get the most out of your trade show experience? Planning ahead…READ MORE.