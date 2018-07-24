How the CMC process works

GE Aviation releases video walking through their complete process chain for ceramic matrix composites.

CW has toured GE Aviation’s ceramic matrix composite (CMC) parts plant in Asheville, NC and also blogged about CMC future developments. Now GE has released a video walking through the complete process chain, including a few facts not included in our coverage.

Related Stories

The company also opened its Huntsville, AL complex in May. The site comprises two adjacent factories, one producing silicon carbide (SiC) fiber and the other transforming this into prepreg, which is then shipped to Asheville.