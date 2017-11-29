Controlling part shrinkage with polyurethane in fast-cycle processing

CW recently received a detailed technical paper from Evonik Corporation (Parsippany, NJ, US and Marl, Germany), entitled “The effect of shrinkage of epoxy and polyurethane thermosetting resins on composite parts surfaces.” We’ve made it available on our web site.

Evonik’s VESTANAT PP polyurethane shrinks less than epoxy during processing, say the authors of an Evonik technical paper.

CW recently received a detailed technical paper from Evonik Corporation (Parsippany, NJ, US and Marl, Germany), entitled “The effect of shrinkage of epoxy and polyurethane thermosetting resins on composite parts surfaces.” The paper’s authors are Eike Langkabel, Sebastian De Nardo and Jens Bockhoff, all of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH group in Marl. The idea behind the article is that it can be difficult to find the right combination of materials, particularly for fast-paced automotive-rate processing, that can produce a part with low residual stresses while at the same time achieving the desired mechanical performance and a good, print-through-free surface finish, properties that are all related to resin shrinkage.

The paper, which is available here in its entirety, describes the careful work that was done to determine and measure the mechanisms of thermoset resin shrinkage. The team looked at several different epoxy systems and specifically, several different reactive diluents/thinners, and how each related to shrinkage during cure. The epoxy results were then compared with Evonik’s polyurethane prepreg resin, VESTANAT PP. The results show that the VESTANAT PP shrinks significantly less than the optimized epoxy system, and produces a good surface finish, with relatively little surface waviness.

View this related video about Evonik VESTANAT prepregs, and the advantages of the material including reduced shrinkage: