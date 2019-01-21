COBRA International supports river clean up campaign in Thailand

The composites manufacturer recently donated 10 lightweight kayaks to the recent Kayaking for Chao Phraya River clean up mission.

Composites manufacturer COBRA International (Chonburi, Thailand) recently supported a 14-day campaign to clean up the Chao Phraya River in Thailand. The company donated 10 lightweight kayaks for the Kayaking for Chao Phraya River clean up mission which took place in December 2018.

The campaign involved kayaking along the Chao Phraya River in an effort to clear trash from the waters and raise awareness of environmental issues escalating in Thailand’s waters. The effort was organized by Asst. Professor Prinya Thaewanarumitkul of Thammaset University (Bangkok, Thailand). The clean up team consisted of 10 principal team members equipped with the COBRA-built kayaks, as well as an additional 30 volunteers who joined the trip.

“Thailand is creating a huge environmental problem for the world,” says Thaewanarumitkul. “The Chao Phraya River is the largest river in Thailand and is responsible for releasing the most trash into the Gulf of Thailand. We have to stop it now.”

“Our country’s environmental issues are a huge problem and are a big challenge to address,” adds Danu Chotikapanich, CEO, COBRA International. “Asst. Professor Prinya’s team did an excellent job in raising awareness and starting to make a difference. COBRA will continue to support in any way possible.”

Volunteers for the Kayaking for Chao Phraya River campaign paddled a distance of 400 km to reach the Gulf of Thailand and collected over 2 MT of garbage from various points on the river.