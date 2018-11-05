CAMX 2018 video review

CAMX 2018 offered a comprehensive glimpse of how materials and processing technologies are evolving for the global composites industry.

CAMX 2018, held in Dallas Oct. 15-18, offered a comprehensive glimpse of how materials and processing technologies are evolving for the global composites industry. Aerospace, automotive, wind and marine were the dominant end markets, with thermoplastics, additive manufacturing and automation dominant on the materials and process side.

As has been the trend of late, there continues to be much speculation about material and process options being considered and developed by Boeing and Airbus for next-generation aircraft programs, and many industry watchers have a keen eye focused on the automotive industry, which continues to embrace composite materials. And for molds, large-format additive manufacturing systems are, increasingly, being called upon to quickly fabricate affordable autoclave-capable tools.

Related Stories

CW’s overview of the show can be found in the below video. Keep an eye out as well for other videos in the pipeline that feature specific exhibits and technologies from CAMX 2018.

Finally, mark your calendar now for CAMX 2019, which will be held Sept. 23-26 in Anaheim, CA, US. We’ll see you there, if not before.